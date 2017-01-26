Ambode disburses N1b to beneficiaries of N25 b ETF

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday presented cheques worth over N1billion to 705 beneficiaries of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (ETF) pilot scheme, charging them to utilise the funds responsibly to grow their businesses, create jobs for the unemployed youths and contribute to the growth of the Lagos economy. Governor Ambode, […]

