Ambode disburses N1b to beneficiaries of N25 b ETF

Posted January 26, 2017 9:42 pm by Comments

  Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday presented cheques worth over N1billion to 705 beneficiaries of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (ETF) pilot scheme, charging them to utilise the funds responsibly to grow their businesses, create jobs for the unemployed youths and contribute to the growth of the Lagos economy. Governor Ambode, […]

The post Ambode disburses N1b to beneficiaries of N25 b ETF appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ambode Presents Cheques To Lagos State Employment Trust Fund Beneficiaries (Pics) PHOTOS: Ambode Presents Cheques To Lagos State Employment Trust Fund Beneficiaries Today, 705 beneficiaries received various amounts of money ranging...
  2. Governor Amosun Disburses 1,000 C Of O To Beneficiaries in Ogun Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has presented Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to nearly 1000 beneficiaries of the Ogun...
  3. Hadwork pays, Ambode tells youths Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday counseled the youths in the State on the need to embrace hardwork,...
  4. At Ikorodu, Ambode offers amnesty to cultists, urges youths to shun crime Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday announced the readiness of the State Government to offer amnesty to cultists...
  5. CBN disburses N2bn to rice farmers in Niger state At least, 14,000 farmers in Niger State have benefited from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated Anchor Borrowers’ Programme...
  6. Fashola, link between FG, Lagos, says Ambode Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday, described his predecessor and Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde...
  7. Lagos working to contain Lassa fever, says Ambode Following the outbreak of Lassa fever, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said that his administration was working hard to...
  8. Lagos to strengthen arbitration law to boost economy – Ambode Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to build on the successes the state...
  9. In Lagos, N3billion Worth of food consumed daily- Ambode   Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday said that investors willing to do business in the agric sector...
  10. Ambode urges private sector to Improve in electricity supply Governor Akinwunmi Ambode ,called for private sector collaboration to make electricity more available for domestic and business purposes in the...

< YOHAIG home