ANC: Egypt beat Morocco as Ayew brothers fire Ghana into semis
Egypt provided more late drama at the African Nations Cup when they snatched the last place in the semifinals with an 87th-minute goal to beat Morocco 1-0 on Sunday. Egypt went into the last four at their first ANC in seven years when Mahmoud Kahraba hooked in a volley after a goalmouth scramble right near […]
The post ANC: Egypt beat Morocco as Ayew brothers fire Ghana into semis appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?