ANC: Egypt beat Morocco as Ayew brothers fire Ghana into semis

Egypt provided more late drama at the African Nations Cup when they snatched the last place in the semifinals with an 87th-minute goal to beat Morocco 1-0 on Sunday. Egypt went into the last four at their first ANC in seven years when Mahmoud Kahraba hooked in a volley after a goalmouth scramble right near […]

