At 91, Daily Times to honour 3 presidents, Saraki, Ikpeazu, Elumelu, Awosika, others

The Daily Times of Nigeria (DTN), the nation’s heritage newspaper, has mapped out activities to mark its 91 years anniversary, commencing May 16, 2017 with exhibition at the Abuja International Conference center.

The Daily Times Newspaper will clock 91 years on June 1, 2017. The first 2,000 copies of the Nigerian Daily Times were on sale in the street of Lagos on June 1, 1926 while the company, Nigerian Printing and Publishing Company Limited, was incorporated on June 6, 1925.

A statement jointly signed by Chairman/publisher, The Daily Times, Mr. Fidelis Anosike and Chairman, DTN Anniversary Committee, Aremu Olusegun Osoba, and made available to our correspondent, revealed that the 91st anniversary celebration will commence with exhibitions in Abuja and Lagos, to climax with the Times Heroes Award 2017 at the Abuja International Conference Centre on May 16, 2017.

The Anniversary committee revealed that the celebration would be flagged off with the National and Historic Exhibition, an ‘AA’ top level exhibition with the theme: “Nigeria through the Times …” at the entrance foyer of Abuja International Conference Centre on May 16, 2017 from 3.00pm till 6.00pm and at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos from June 1 to June 6, 2017.

The Exhibition, according to the release, is aimed at bringing back to our memories, the vision and struggles of our founding fathers who laboured vigorously for the Nigerian independence as exclusively documented by the Daily Times and retained in its very rich archives.

“The historic exhibition shall showcase the history of Nigeria viz a viz , the colonisation, the rise of Nigeria nationalism, pictorial exhibitions of historic constitutional conferences, emergencies of political parties, the Nigeria independent pictures, the Daily Times first issue, June 1, 1926, the Daily Times Independence edition, October 1, 1960, landmark editorials of the Daily Times, photographs of editors of the Daily Times publications and memorable front pages from Daily and Sunday Times.” noted the statement.

The Times Heroes Awards 2017, which comes as icing on the anniversary cake, will climax the celebration and will hold at the Abuja International Conference Centre, Conference Hall from 6.30pm on May 16, 2017. The Awards are instituted to honour deserving heroes who have distinguished themselves in various endeavours and whose activities have positively impacted lives, “a legacy the Times Nigeria has canvassed over the years.

Heroes to be honoured this year include, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is being given Nnamdi Azikiwe Leadership Award, President Nana Akufo-Ado of Ghana with The Babatunde Jose Leadership Award, the immediate past President of Nigeria, President Goodluck Jonathan to be honoured with Ernest Ikoli Leadership Award, and the Nigeria Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to be awarded with the Politician of the Decade Award.

One of the governors who will be honoured with the Good Governance award is Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. Seven other governors – Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos); Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe); Bindo Jubrilla (Adamawa); Nyesome Wike (Rivers); Willie Obiano (Anambra); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), are also billed to receive the Good Governance award during the event. Governor Dankwabo is being honoured with Governor of the Decade Award.

The criteria for selection of the governors will be made public in the days ahead.

Business icon, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holding and UBA, will be crowned with Man of the Decade Award; Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank Plc, will be awarded Woman of Decade while Pastor Paul Adefarasin, will bag Life Impact Award.

Others to be honoured include Pinnacle Communications Limited and Nigerian Media icons such as Nduka Obaigbena, John Momoh, Linda Ikeji and Chris Ubosi.

This year’s Awards, the anniversary planning committee noted, is a consolidated award in that the last award by the Daily Times was in 1996 when the Daily Times marked her 70 years anniversary. Henceforth,” the Times Heroes Awards has now been instituted to be an annual award.”

Notable icons of the Daily Times are Sir Adeyemo Alakija, Ernest Ikoli and Alhaji Babatunde Jose. Others are Dr. Patrick Dele Cole, Chief Henry Odukomaiya, and Chief Segun Osoba. They also include, Mr. Sam Amuka, Mr. Tony Momoh and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

Other Icons of Daily Times are Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Chief Innocent Oparadike (late and Araba Tola Adeniyi, also include, Tunj Oseni, Onukaba Adinoyi-ojoi and others.

“The event expected to attract people from all walks of life will be used to unveil our very unique vision for a new Times Journalism Institute, which will be sited in Abuja” the committee said, adding “the promotion of humanitarian cause such as the issues of the Internally Displaced Nigerians IDPs, scattered across the country, and as part of our legacy plans also we shall be endowing a Professorial Chair at the University of Lagos in honour of Alhaji Babatunde Jose, Nigeria‘s Journalism icon and first Nigerian Chairman/ Managing Director of the Daily Times”.

