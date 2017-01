The “temporary” forfeiture of $ 153 million looted funds by the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke to the federal government, once again points to the felonious nature of Nigerian banks and their executives. It is a crying shame that there are no sacred institutions in Nigeria. Actually, there are no institutions. Criminality seems the norm […]

The post Bankers as crooks appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.