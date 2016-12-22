The Berlin Christmas market where 12 people were killed on Monday by a suspected Islamist extremist who drove a truck into a crowd has reopened. Police have installed concrete barriers to prevent a repeat attack. Meanwhile police have raided homes in the city of Dortmund, but prosecutors denied reports that arrests linked to a Tunisian suspect were made. Anis Amri’s ID was left in the lorry and now his fingerprints have been found on the door, reports say. The attack at the Breitscheidplatz market killed 12 and injured 49 more. The victims included at least six Germans and an Israeli

The post Berlin attack: Christmas market reopens following lorry rampage appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.