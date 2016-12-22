Berlin attack: Christmas market reopens following lorry rampage

Posted December 22, 2016 1:42 pm by Comments

The Berlin Christmas market where 12 people were killed on Monday by a suspected Islamist extremist who drove a truck into a crowd has reopened. Police have installed concrete barriers to prevent a repeat attack. Meanwhile police have raided homes in the city of Dortmund, but prosecutors denied reports that arrests linked to a Tunisian suspect were made. Anis Amri’s ID was left in the lorry and now his fingerprints have been found on the door, reports say. The attack at the Breitscheidplatz market killed 12 and injured 49 more. The victims included at least six Germans and an Israeli

The post Berlin attack: Christmas market reopens following lorry rampage appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lorry crashes into Berlin Christmas market, kills several A lorry crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing several people and injuring at least 50, police...
  2. Police hunt Tunisian in Berlin Christmas market attack German police are searching for a Tunisian man in connection with the deadly truck attack on a crowd at a...
  3. We’re responsible for Berlin lorry attack-IS The lorry attack in Berlin The Islamic State Extremist Group, via its Aamaq Agency outlet, has claimed responsibility for the...
  4. 12 die in terror attack on Berlin Xmas market German police said Tuesday they were treating as “a probable terrorist attack” the killing of 12 people when a speeding...
  5. Putin condemns attack on Berlin Christmas market Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed shock at the “brutality and cynicism” of the apparent attack on a Christmas...
  6. Berlin attack suspect released The only suspect held after Monday’s deadly lorry attack on a Berlin Christmas market has been released, prosecutors said. The...
  7. Truck Ploughs Through Christmas Market In Berlin Killing And Maiming Plenty… OHMYGOD!!! A truck ran into a Christmas market this evening in a major public square in Berlin, killing nine people...
  8. Berlin Market Attack: German Police Begin Probe The German police have begun investigations into the cause of what they believe to be a terrorist attack, after a...
  9. Nine Killed After Truck Plows Through Berlin Christmas Market 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Nine Killed After Truck Plows Through Berlin Christmas Market 5 Hours Ago...
  10. IS claims Berlin truck attack A “soldier” of the Islamic State group carried out a truck attack that killed 12 people at a Berlin Christmas...

< YOHAIG home