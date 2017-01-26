BMW 4 series range gets upgrade for 2017

BMW has sharpened its 4 Series range for 2017 with a subtle facelift, including LED lighting across the range, revised suspension, and more accurate steering. Distinctively restyled LED headlights replace the previous xenon units, together with redesigned air intakes and LED fog lights across the range, while a new rear apron and LED tail-lights (for […]

