‘Boko Haram is still alive and well’-Junaid Mohammed

Anyone who says Boko Haram has been defeated is “telling lies”, Junaid Mohammed, a former supporter-turned-fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said. President Buhari had in December 2016 declared that the stronghold of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest had fallen and the insurgents crushed. “I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, […]

