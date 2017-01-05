Bomb Blast: Hunters/Vigilante foiled another blast in Adamawa

Hunters/Vigilante prevented an attempted bomb blast in Gulak headquarters of Madagali by killing three female suicide bombers who attempted to ramp into a sleepy village of Dar to detonate bomb hidden under their dresses. The Adamawa state Commissioner for Agriculture, Waziri Hamman, made the disclosure while briefing journalists after State Executive Council (SEC) meeting Wednesday in Yola.  According to […]

The post Bomb Blast: Hunters/Vigilante foiled another blast in Adamawa appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

