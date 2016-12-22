Buhari absent South East Economic Summit, as Ekweremadu tells FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Posted December 22, 2016 5:42 pm by Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday stayed away from the much publicised South East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu. This is as the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu  called on the federal government to, without further delay, release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The President according to media report had confirmed his willingness to attend the summit to the organisers but failed to show up without reason or sending representative. It would be that recalled that a group had in a statement asked the President to stay away from the summit in Enugu

The post Buhari absent South East Economic Summit, as Ekweremadu tells FG to release Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Prevail on DSS to release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze youth tells Buhari Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has lamented the continued detention of the Director of Radio Biafra and Leader of the Indigenous...
  2. Release Nnamdi Kanu,dialogue with MASSOB, IPOB;, Chekwas tells Buhari Founder,United Progressives Party,UPP,Chief Chekwas Okorie,yesterday,urged President Muhammad Buhari to release detained Nnamdi Kanu,Director Radio Biafra, as a panacea to dialogue...
  3. Buhari plans to release Nnamdi Kanu, others if… The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has claimed that as a part of negotiation deal on...
  4. South East Youth Economic Summit holds October Maiden edition of South East Youth Economic Summit, SEYES, has been slated for October 2016. The two-day economic summit which...
  5. Nnamdi Kanu: South-East Rights groups raise concern A coalition of Southeast-based rights groups under the umbrella of Southeast Based Coalition Of Human Rights Organizations (SBCHROs), have raised...
  6. Buhari, Ekweremadu, others meet on South East President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed-doors with some Federal lawmakers from the South East at the Presidential Villa,...
  7. Buhari’s comments on Nnamdi Kanu’s release his personal opinion – Court Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari was...
  8. Ohaneze to Buhari: Release Nnamdi Kanu to us we will make him realise the futility in his pro- Biafra stance THE OHANEZE Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained director of...
  9. Buhari to declare open South-East Economic and Security Summit Organisers said the summit was aimed at addressing the real development issues in the south-east. The post Buhari to declare...
  10. You have made Nnamdi Kanu a hero – Igbo Youth Movement tells Buhari The Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to commence immediate restructuring of Nigeria along the...

< YOHAIG home