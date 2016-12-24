Buhari approves promotion of 588 FRSC officers

Posted December 24, 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja approved the promotion of more than 588 Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC) personnel. A statement signed by Mr Bisi Kazeem ,Head of Media Relations and Strategy FRSC said the approval was sequel to the recent promotion exercise conducted by the Management of the commission. According to Kazeem, one of the 588 newly promoted is the Assistant Corps Marshal. Dauda Biu who is in charge of Finance and Accounts Department of the commission now elevated to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal. He said eight corps commanders were promoted to the rank of corps marshals

The post Buhari approves promotion of 588 FRSC officers appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

