Buhari’s vacation: No vacuum in presidency, says Adesina

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President has said the period for the extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vacation in London was not specified because “there is no vacuum in government’’.

Adesina, who stated this in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday night, said the time was not stated to enable the president to get clean bill of health from his doctors.

He stated that the president had already transmitted power to the Vice-President who had been performing his constitutional duties as acting president.

According to Adesina, with the extension of his vacation, President Buhari now has adequate to rest before he returns home.

“When he was leaving on Jan. 19 we announced that it was a vacation during which he would also do routine medical check-ups.

“Now, those check-ups have thrown up things that need to be further looked at and that is why he is asking for this extension of the vacation.

“The time is not stated and that reason is not far to seek because Mr President transmitted power to his vice, who is now the acting President.

“So, he does not need to under that pressure of time again because there is no vacuum in government, there is an acting president.

“Therefore, the Doctors can now exhaustively look at him and give him a clean bill of health before he returns home,’’ he said.

On those spreading dangerous rumours on the president’s health conditions, the presidential aide urged to desist from such ungodly act.

He charged them to always pray for the good health of the president and they should also have goodwill toward their fellow human beings.

“My message will be what I also said before, goodwill, let have goodwill towards our president.

“We as human beings must have goodwill towards one another. Any man can be sick; any man can get well; any man can even die, we are mortals. Anybody can die; anybody falls sick can also get well.

“Therefore, all those who peddled those evil, mischievous, malicious and malevolent rumours on social media need to have a rethink. Instead of all those evil wishes they should have goodwill towards the president,’’ he added.

President Buhari on Sunday wrote the National Assembly (NASS), informing it of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes,” a statement earlier issued by Adesina on Sunday said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for the United Kingdom on Jan. 19 on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

The President formally handed over mantle of leadership of the country to his Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

NAN

