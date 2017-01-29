Bundesliga: Bayern win as Hoffenheim lose

Posted January 29, 2017 1:42 am by Comments

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich produced another uninspired performance but managed to win 2-1 at Werder Bremen. The visitors went ahead just after the half-hour mark, when Franck Ribery ran at the Bremen defense and crossed for fellow winger Arjen Robben to score with a brilliant left-footed strike inside the post. David Alaba did even better […]

The post Bundesliga: Bayern win as Hoffenheim lose appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Aubameyang: Bayern won’t win the Bundesliga! Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Bayern Munich will surrender their Bundesliga title this season and hopes his side can...
  2. Robben out for six weeks with new injury Bayern ‘s dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (C) leaves injured the pitch during a friendly football match between Bundesliga clubs SV...
  3. Bayern Munich’s Dutch striker, Robben sidelined for a month Bayern Munich’s Dutch striker Arjen Robben has been ruled out of action for a month on Friday after picking up...
  4. Leipzig close in on Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund win at Bremen Leipzig moved back to within two points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt....
  5. Bayern are still title-hungry, says Mueller Bayern Munich’s star forward, Thomas Muller. Germany forward Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich proved they still have the hunger to...
  6. Alaba: Bayern reject £38m bid from Real BAYERN Munich have turned down a stunning £38million offer from Real Madrid for David Alaba, according to reports in Spain....
  7. Bayern announce Doha Airport partnership Bayern announce Doha Airport partnership Bayern Munich have agreed a long-term partnership with Hamad International Airport in Doha, despite recent...
  8. Guardiola: I can handle Bayern finale pressure Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola will draw on his experience at Barcelona as he prepares for the final few months...
  9. Okocha and Oliseh snubbed in top 100 Bundesliga legends list Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is the only footballer with links to Nigeria named by celebrated German newspaper Bild in...
  10. Bayern lose winger Costa with hamstring injury Bayern Munich’s Brazil winger Douglas Costa was on Sunday ruled out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury, 10...

< YOHAIG home