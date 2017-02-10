Burna Boy out with first single of 2017 ‘Hallelujah’

Posted February 10, 2017 5:42 am by Comments

Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy releases new single, his first of 2017. The new song titled Hallelujah is a mid-tempo inspirational track with lyrics that cut across many demographics; it is a song everyone can relate to because every human has a reason to be thankful.

Sampling Victor Angel’s 2007 hit song If no be God on the Killa beats produced song, Burna boy tells a story of how he has survived different challenges, thanking God for his achievements and the little things people generally take for granted.

Burna boy is currently on the third leg of his Underrated club tour in the United Kingdom.

The post Burna Boy out with first single of 2017 ‘Hallelujah’ appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Burna Boy – “Hallelujah” Multitalented Burna Boy drops a fresh new tune for the year 2017, the single “hallelujah” is anther dancehall thing from...
  2. Burna Boy’s Producer calls him out on Twitter for Owing Money | Burna Boy Responds It all started yesterday when Burna Boy dropped his new song “Acting Bad” and tweeted the link (click here for...
  3. A New Record Label & A New Single for Burna Boy | Listen to ‘Rockstar’ Burna Boy has left Aristokrat Records and launched his very own record label, called ‘Spaceship Entertainment’. According to the dancehall/afropop...
  4. Burna Boy Debuts Raggae ‘Rockstar’ Burna Boy has released a new single, Rockstar, a raggae themed song produced by Chopstix. Take a listen: The post...
  5. Omar Sterling – Unruly Ft. Burna Boy (Prod. KillBeatz) Omar Sterling – Unruly Ft. Burna Boy (Prod. KillBeatz) Omar Sterling of Ghanaian duo R2Bees teams up with Burna Boy...
  6. Burna boy releases “Duro ni be” for free downloads Spaceship Entertainment star, Burna Boy, has released  Duro Ni Be, the eleventh track off his On A Spaceship album for...
  7. Deborah Dworshipper – “Hallelujah” + “Thank You” Deborah Dworshipper (full names: Deborah Chioma Ony) is a Canadian contemporary Christian singer and songwriter with a distinctive sound. She...
  8. VIDEO: Funbi – Hallelujah Here is the official music video for Funbi’s critically acclaimed debut single “Hallelujah” . “Nigerian emerging Afro-funk artist Funbi releases...
  9. Burna Boy Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today Damini Ogulu (born 2 July 1991), better known by his stage name Burna Boy, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and...
  10. VIDEO: Skales ft. Burna Boy – Temper (Remix) VIDEO: Skales ft. Burna Boy – Temper (Remix) Basseline Music act, Skales begins 2017 with the visuals to the remix...

< YOHAIG home