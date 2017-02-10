Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy releases new single, his first of 2017. The new song titled Hallelujah is a mid-tempo inspirational track with lyrics that cut across many demographics; it is a song everyone can relate to because every human has a reason to be thankful.

Sampling Victor Angel’s 2007 hit song If no be God on the Killa beats produced song, Burna boy tells a story of how he has survived different challenges, thanking God for his achievements and the little things people generally take for granted.

Burna boy is currently on the third leg of his Underrated club tour in the United Kingdom.

The post Burna Boy out with first single of 2017 ‘Hallelujah’ appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.