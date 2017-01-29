Cameroon beat Senegal on penalties as Burkina Faso advance to semi final
Burkina Faso and Cameroon advanced to the African Nations Cup semifinals after getting through quarterfinal matches on Saturday. Cameroon needed penalties to get past Senegal, winning the shootout 5-4 after a goalless 120 minutes. After both teams were perfect through four rounds of spot kicks, Senegal’s Sadio Mane saw his attempt saved by Cameroon keeper […]
