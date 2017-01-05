Cattle owners demand compensation from Enugu government for cows killed from

Fulani Southeast Cattle Owners Association has condemned the continuous silence of Enugu State Government over the killing of 10 cattle of its members alleged at Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State. Chairman of the group, Ardo Saed Baso, while speaking to Daily Times in Enugu called on the State Government to […]

