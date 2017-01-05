Fulani Southeast Cattle Owners Association has condemned the continuous silence of Enugu State Government over the killing of 10 cattle of its members alleged at Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State. Chairman of the group, Ardo Saed Baso, while speaking to Daily Times in Enugu called on the State Government to […]

The post Cattle owners demand compensation from Enugu government for cows killed from appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.