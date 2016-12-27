CBN and combating terrorism financing

Recently, the Nigeria Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele called on banking institutions, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the financial system to redouble efforts at combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF). Emefiele who spoke in Abuja at a regional workshop, noted that money laundering and terrorist financing are twin evils, which all agencies should continuously focus on in order to avert their deleterious effects on the economy. Without doubt, we support the admonition of the CBN boss to those in charge of financial transaction in the country to be pro-active in the discharge of their duties

