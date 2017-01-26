In order to clear the backlog of dollar obligations that businesses owe, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to bid in a special currency auction, forex traders disclosed. In view of this development, commercial banks are expected to submit backlog of dollar demand from fuel importers, airlines, raw-materials producers, […]

The post CBN to sell dollars to manufacturers, airlines, others in special auction appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.