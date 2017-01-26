CBN to sell dollars to manufacturers, airlines, others in special auction

In order to clear the backlog of dollar obligations that businesses owe, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to bid in a special currency auction, forex traders disclosed. In view of this development, commercial banks are expected to submit backlog of dollar demand from fuel importers, airlines, raw-materials producers, […]

