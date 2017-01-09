Commission identifies 77 PPP projects

The Infrastructure Regulatory Commission has identified 77 projects that could be executed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in 2017, according to a circular obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja titled: “ 2016/2017 Public Private Partnership Project Opportunities.” The projects are in line with the mandate of the commission to ensure […]

