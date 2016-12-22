Community lauds NGO’s initiative on menstruation awareness

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Project Save A Live Today, has been commended by Sogunro Community Ogba, for sensitising young girls on menstruation and menstrual cycle development. The community’s treasurer and secretary, Elder Ayo, lauded the organisation’s efforts at educating young girls. He spoke at Ogba, Lagos, at the weekend, noting that the project came at a most crucial period. According to him, “The children are on holiday and are well rested from the pressure of academic activities, so, this is a good time for them to embrace whatever is being taught, such engagement is very much encouraged.” The group said

