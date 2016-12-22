Community lauds NGO’s initiative on menstruation awareness

Posted December 22, 2016 5:42 pm by Comments

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Project Save A Live Today, has been commended by Sogunro Community Ogba, for sensitising young girls on menstruation and menstrual cycle development.  The community’s treasurer and secretary, Elder Ayo, lauded the organisation’s efforts at educating young girls.  He spoke at Ogba, Lagos, at the weekend, noting that the project came at a most crucial period.   According to him, “The children are on holiday and are well rested from the pressure of academic activities, so, this is a good time for them to embrace whatever is being taught, such engagement is very much encouraged.”   The group said

The post Community lauds NGO’s initiative on menstruation awareness appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Benue Community Lauds Ortom’s Peace Initiative The people of Sankera geo-political axis of Benue State, comprising Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, have lauded the...
  2. Osinbajo’s wife lauds Project Smile 3.0 Smile Makeover initiative WINNERS have emerged in the Project Smile 3.0 Smile Makeover Award Ceremony / Fund Raising event, which took place recently...
  3. Kogi lauds Ecobank-NACA initiative at varsity Ibrahim Idris, Governor of Kogi State Kogi State Governor, Capt. Idris Wada, has commended Ecobank Nigeria for funding the multi-million...
  4. IGP tasks civil societies on community policing awareness Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has charged civil society organisations to educate the masses on the importance of community...
  5. Governor lauds Fidelity Bank’s FHHP initiative THE Fidelity Bank Helping Hands Programme (FHHP) has been identified as a veritable tool to reducing the growing inequality in...
  6. YEDI empowers 4,000 students against malaria, HIV By Gabriel Olawale In its bid to constructively engage children and young adults during the holiday, the Youth Empowerment and...
  7. Udom Emmanuel Lauds FG’s Bail-Out Initiative The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has described the Buhari administration’s N90 billion budget support loan to states...
  8. Pearls Africa Presents The Second Edition Of The “GirlsCoding” Initiative | Saturday, May 21st GirlsCoding entails training young girls from underserved communities in tech tools and different programming languages such as HTML, CSS, Java,...
  9. Edo community exco lauds NPDC, flays EDSOPADEC By Yinka Ajayi          Newly elected Itsekiri community leaders of Ajoki town in Edo State have unanimously...
  10. Member of Chibok Community Identifies Missing Girls In Video A female member of the Chibok Community has identified some of the girls in the video released by CNN as...

< YOHAIG home