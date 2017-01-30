Dangote explores investment opportunities in Zambia

Nigeria’s multi-billionaire investor, Aliko Dangote, has expressed the desire of his group to further consolidate on his existing investments in Zambia and other African countries by exploring opportunities in the energy and agriculture sectors. Dangote spoke while visiting President Edgar Lungu of Zambia to express his gratitude for the enabling environment that the country continues to offer […]

