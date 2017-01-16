DELTA, FG SYNERGIZE TO ERADICATE HIV/MALARIA DISEASES

Posted January 16, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

      The Delta State government has entered into working relationship with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH) in its steps to eradicate Hiv/Malaria diseases. Mr. Ovie Festus Agas, Secretary to the Delta State government who announced the state government’s working arrangements with the Federal Ministry of Health, disclosed that initiative to supply chain […]

The post DELTA, FG SYNERGIZE TO ERADICATE HIV/MALARIA DISEASES appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Okowa advocates holistic approach to eradication of malaria, other diseases Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday said only through a holistic approach could malaria and other tropical diseases could...
  2. Malaria, HIV, diarrhoea top killer diseases in Nigeria By Chioma Obinna A new global burden of Disease released, yesterday, has revealed that malaria and HIV are now leading causes...
  3. Malaria Killed 192, 284 Nigerians in 2015, Says Expert In 2015, malaria remained the leading cause of death in Nigeria with 192,284 deaths recorded, followed by HIV/AIDS with 143,689...
  4. Thousands get free Chevron mosquito nets, malaria treatment in Delta By Egufe Yafugborhi WARRI – EFFORTS at kicking out malaria from Nigerian gained a boost yesterday in Koko, headquarters of...
  5. Ozzy Agu, Olu Maintain & More Join 2Face Idibia’s #NetNation Movement to Help Eradicate Malaria 2Face Idibia presents ‘#NetNation’ a series of conversations about Malaria in conjunction with Sani Danja and Eve B. As follow...
  6. Why you must diagnose before treating malaria More often than not, when people have a temperature above the normal range due to an increase in the body’s...
  7. Nigeria needs $1bn to combat HIV, malaria, TB in 3 years – Minister Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, said due to the high prevalence of malaria and tuberculosis in Nigeria, Global Fund...
  8. Nigeria Losing Billions of Dollars to Malaria With Nigeria losing over three million dollars yearly due to the malaria scourge, experts are advocating for collaborative efforts against...
  9. NHIS takes free malaria test to Abuja suburb   As part of its determination to make health insurance accessible to the common people, the National Health Insurance Scheme...
  10. Eradicate Lassa Fever like Ebola Virus, Nigerians tell FG Some Nigerians who spoke with our correspondent have urged the Federal and State governments to adopt the strategies against the...

< YOHAIG home