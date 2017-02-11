Delta: Pastor allegedly kills church member for ritual

The General Overseer of a Pentecostal church in Ugbolu, Delta state, identified only as Jessiah, has allegedly killed one of his curch members for rituals.

The GO allegedly killed the member, Ejiofor Ujah, during a prayer session.

The deceased had reportedly been asked by the pastor to come for prayers last Tuesday and he informed his wife, Rosemary Ujah, of his movement before he left for church.

But a couple of days later, when the deceased had not returned home, his wife became suspicious.

She was said to have gone to the church in search of her husband but her search was futile.
Sources said that Mrs. Ujah laid a complaint at the police of the situation and the locals conducted a search for the missing man.

The body of Ejiofor was however found in a soak-away close to the church on Friday evening.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officers, PPRO in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, told our reporter the pastor and two of his accomplices were on the run.

He said investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

“Thus far, two people have been arrested in connection with the crime,” the PPRO said.

