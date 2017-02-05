EFCC freezes Governor Fayose’s accounts again

Posted February 5, 2017 1:42 am by Comments (1)

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has frozen his two accounts with the Ado-Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank again.

Fayose revealed this on Saturday in an interview with journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

He said he was not allowed to withdraw on Friday, despite a court ruling directing the EFCC to unfreeze his accounts.

The Governor added that the bank officials said they were acting based on an undated Notice of Appeal.

He said: “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law.

“If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself and acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them,” he said.

Fayose also used the opportunity to insist that he did not lobby for his position as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“My colleagues, in their wisdom, unanimously elected me the chairman of the forum. By the grace of God, we are going to reposition our party.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is only a sleeping giant and when it wakes up, those mocking us now will quake.

“Charlatans who are one leg in one leg out and causing confusion in the party would have to decide where to belong,” he added.

One response to EFCC freezes Governor Fayose's accounts again

  1. PASTOR EMYOKA February 5th, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    GOD IS IN UR SIDE,THAT IS WHY ALL THIS HAPEN 2 U GOV,FAYOSHE.

    Reply

