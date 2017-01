The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that it is probing the missing N500 million Safe School funds meant to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok in Borno state. The foundation for the school was laid some weeks to the presidential election in 2015 by former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. […]

