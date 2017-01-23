Enugu Rangers grabbed their first win of the season, Plateau maintain perfect NPFL Start

Enugu Rangers 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors Enugu Rangers grabbed their first victory of the season hitting visiting El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. The Flying Antelopes went into the tie with just a point in the kitty after losing 2-1 to Abia Warriors and pulling a 1-1 draw against Nasarawa United in Lafia. Bobby […]

