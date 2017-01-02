A member of the seventh House of Representatives, and Governirship aspirant in Ekiti State, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, has described as “unlawfully and politically”, the continuous incarceration of suspects linked to the murder murder of the former Chairman , National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) in Ekiti State, Mr. Omolafe Aderiye, close ally of Governor Ayo Fayose Specifically, the Governirship aspirant who accused Fayose of allegedly deliberately incacerating the accused because of their political link with All Progressives Party (APC) called on the National Judicial Council(NJC) to investigate what he described as “prolonged unlawful imprisonment”. Faparusi, an APC who expresed concern

The post Ex-Lawmaker, Faparusi Wants NJC to Investigate Incarceration of murder Suspects in Ekiti appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.