Ex-Lawmaker, Faparusi Wants NJC to Investigate Incarceration of murder Suspects in Ekiti

Posted January 2, 2017 9:42 pm by Comments

A member of the seventh House of Representatives, and Governirship aspirant in Ekiti State, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, has described as “unlawfully and politically”, the continuous incarceration of suspects linked to the murder murder of the former Chairman , National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW)  in Ekiti State, Mr. Omolafe Aderiye, close ally of Governor Ayo Fayose Specifically, the Governirship aspirant who accused Fayose of allegedly deliberately incacerating the accused because of their political link with All Progressives Party (APC) called on the National Judicial Council(NJC) to investigate what he described as “prolonged unlawful imprisonment”. Faparusi, an APC who expresed concern

The post Ex-Lawmaker, Faparusi Wants NJC to Investigate Incarceration of murder Suspects in Ekiti appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Attacks on Buhari: Faparusi upbraids Fayose   The persistent attack by Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State against President Muhammadu Buhari has started to attract reaction...
  2. Fayose Turning Opposition Leaders to Murder Suspects, APC Cries Out The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of ordering a clampdown on opposition leaders...
  3. Ekiti 2018: Lawmaker Fears APC May Lose If Zoning Is Jettisoned A member of the Seventh House of Representatives, Honourable Bamidele Faparusi, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have to...
  4. Cop’s murder: Police accuse DSS of shielding suspects Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Police Command has accused the Department of State Services of shielding its operatives...
  5. Prosecution absence stalls Ekiti murder trial Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The trial of seven persons accused of complicity in the murder of the former Chairman of National...
  6. AGF can’t prosecute Ekiti murder cases – Commissioner Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi, on Monday, advised the Attorney...
  7. Police Investigate Murder Of Niyi Pirisola In Ondo The Ondo State Police Command has commenced investigations into the murder of a former Chairman of the Okitipupa Local Government...
  8. Three kidnap suspects arrested in Ekiti Three more kidnap suspects  had been arrested in Ekiti State, Governor Ayo Fayose said yesterday. The governor spoke yesterday at...
  9. Judge kicks over discontinuance of trial of Ekiti murder suspec Tongues are wagging in Ekiti State judicial circles following the discontinuance of trial of three persons charged to court for...
  10. Ekiti herdsmen killing: Two suspects remanded in prison An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday remanded two suspects held in connection with an attack carried out by...

< YOHAIG home