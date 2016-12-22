Ex-minister advocates strategies for primary health care, SDGs

Posted December 22, 2016 5:42 pm by Comments

 Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Odein Ajumogbobia (SAN), has said that strong public health policies, supporting a robust, well-funded and strategic primary health care deployment is one path to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, which replaces Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, is a policy of the United Nations, UN, to achieve development in all ramifications, including health, education and road infrastructure globally, but, particularly in the developing countries, like Nigeria.  He spoke at the Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference of the Association of Resident Doctors/Lagos University Teaching Hospital (ARD/LUTH) with the theme: ‘Leaving No One Behind’: The

The post Ex-minister advocates strategies for primary health care, SDGs appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Health care: Africa needs $30bn Dr Olamide Okulaja, a healthcare finance specialist, said that between $ 25billion and $ 30 billion is required to tackle...
  2. Nigeria committed to achieving 16 SDGs – Education Minister Nigeria is committed to achieving the 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, assured on...
  3. Federal Government To Improve Primary Health Care The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to address inadequate facilities in 10,000 primary health care centres across the...
  4. Financial institutions key to SDGs attainment – Minister Oyetunji Abioye Ahe Minister of Environment, Mrs. Amina Mohammed, has said that financial institutions are vital to the achievement of...
  5. Minister: 10,000 primary health centres coming for 774 councils •‘60m Nigerians to access quality healthcare services in two years’ THE Federal Government plans to build 10,000 primary health centres...
  6. Primary Health Care: Inadequate Funding Identified As Major Challenge Participants at a workshop for senior civil servants in Kuru, Plateau State have identified inadequate funding as one of the...
  7. Medical experts to brainstorm on role of research, innovation in achieving health-related SDGs Salako As NIMR holds annual scientific conference November 8 to 10 Over 1,000 medical experts are set to brainstorm on...
  8. UNIC Lagos launches ‘17 – 17 SDGs’ campaign on Social Media The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Lagos has launched a social media educational campaign to increase public awareness of the...
  9. Resident Doctors Give FG Ultimatum To Address Health Sector Issues Resident doctors in Nigeria, appear set for another showdown with the Federal Government, just as they have issued a 16-day ultimatum...
  10. Imo Government Advocates Improves Rural Health Care The Imo state Government says the new federal government policy of ‘primary health care under one roof’ will no doubt...

< YOHAIG home