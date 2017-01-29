FA Cup: Wolves shock Liverpool, Tottenham squeeze past Wycombe, Lincoln win

Shaka Hislop says Liverpool’s busy fixture schedule is catching up to them after their disappointing FA Cup exit. Wolves caused an FA Cup shock at Anfield as they eliminated Liverpool with a 2-1 fourth-round victory. This year has not been kind to Liverpool with just one win — over League Two Plymouth in a third-round […]

