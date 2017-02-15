  Fayose cries out, alleges plan by FG to cripple his govt through withholding of the January statutory allocation to the state.  

By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Stste Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose has cried out over an alleged plan of the Federal Government to cripple the state through withholding of the January statutory allocation to the state  so as to make ” it impossible for the government to carry out its statutory financial obligations” in the state.

 

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday,  Fayose who alleged that “two weeks ago, some top functionaries of the APC in Ekiti State met in Abuja where it was decided that renew efforts should be made to cripple the State,”  added that  “It was agreed that the federal government must be made to stop all intervention funds to Ekiti State while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be used to cripple the finances of contractors handling government legacy projects.”

 

The governor said the game plan is that the moment workers do not receive their salary, “they will hate me and my party, the PDP and this they believe will translate to votes for them in 2018.

This new onslaught against Ekiti State and its people started with the stoppage of the State. January allocation and statutory budget support fund.”

 

According to him, “While all states in Nigeria received their full allocation from the federation account last month, the budget support fund was not release to Ekiti State thereby making it impossible for the state to meet its financial obligations, most especially the payment of salaries.

 

“Three weeks after Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, they have refused to tell us why they denied Ekiti State of the statutory allocation, and our letter to the Minister of Finance was ignored.

 

“In another drama, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now harassing major contractors handling Ekiti State Government projects, with a view to making sure that the projects are abandoned just because of 2018 election.

 

“Obviously, these APC leaders in Ekiti State and their collaborators in Abuja fear that the completion of our ongoing legacy projects like the Overhead Bridge, Oja Oba Market, High Court Complex, Governor Office, Roads construction, among others, will further endear our party, the PDP to the people who will be positively affected.

 

“One wonders why the APC will desire that Ekiti people suffer just because of desperation for power To prevent these projects from being completed, we have it on good authority that accounts of contractors handling major projects are to be frozen, thus prevent completion of the projects in record time.

 

“It is so sad that anyone in his or her right senses will want to prevent workers from being paid and projects from being completed just because of their desperation to wrestle power from me, having failed in all their previous attempts.

 

“Interestingly, this same EFCC that is always in a hurry to harass my government has refused to act on several petitions submitted to it on the wanton looting of the State treasury by the immediate past APC government of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

 

“However, notwithstanding this new evil plot against the government and people of Ekiti State, I will remain undaunted, believing strongly that God will again overcome this evil-machination. Definitely, this too shall pass” the governor added.

