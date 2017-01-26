FG approves payment of N150bn to petroleum marketers

The Federal Government has ordered the payment of N150 billion to independent oil marketers across the country. A move by the government to douse threats of abridging steady supply of petroleum products within the nation. Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari gave the order at a meeting he had with key players […]

The post FG approves payment of N150bn to petroleum marketers appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

