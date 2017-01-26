FG committed to the full implementation of minimum wage

The federal government has said it is fully committed to the full implementation of minimum wages of workers in Nigeria.The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, stated that the Muhammadu Buhari led administration is currently seeing to enhancement of the welfare of Nigerian workforce by ensuring that employers of labour at all […]

