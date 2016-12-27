FG earmarks N11. 7bn for upgrading of teaching hospitals, says Minister

Minster of Health, Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole, at the weekend revealed that the sum of N11. 7 billion has been earmarked for the upgrading of the various teaching hospitals in the country. This is even as the minister disclosed that out of the 200 cancer screening machines that the country requires for the screening of patients, it can only only boast of seven.Out of these seven available machines, Prof Adewole, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, said only two are functional. The Minister disclosed these while fielding questions from Journalists in his office in Abuja. He pointed out however that the N11.

