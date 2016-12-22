FG urged to provide health facilities in rural areas

Posted December 22, 2016 5:42 pm by Comments

The Federal Government has been urged to increase budgetary provisions to the rural areas across the country with a view to reducing maternal death in the country. Speaking at a Civil Society Media Forum organised by Development Communications (DevComms) with the theme: ‘Overcoming the challenges of Maternal Death during recession in Nigeria’, the President, Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (ARD-LUTH) Chapter, Dr. Akinkunmi Afolabi said, the cost of consumable medications has also contributed to maternal death rate. According to him, “To reduce maternal death, the government must ensure the primary health centres have 24 hours’ power supply.

The post FG urged to provide health facilities in rural areas appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Obiano Promises To Tackle Health Illiteracy In Rural Areas The Anambra State Governor has promised to tackle health illiteracy among women in the rural areas of the state. According...
  2. We Are Committed To Ending Child Mortality In Rural Areas – C/Rivers Government The Cross River State Government says it is committed towards achieving the lowest minimum rate of maternal and child mortality...
  3. BUDGET 2016: Give Nigerians functional health facilities, FG urged AS reactions continue to trail the allocation of N221.7 billion to the health sector by the Federal government as presented...
  4. Imo Government Advocates Improves Rural Health Care The Imo state Government says the new federal government policy of ‘primary health care under one roof’ will no doubt...
  5. University don tasks media on coverage of rural areas Mr Monday Goshit, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Jos, has charged the Nigerian media...
  6. ‘Devt of rural areas will stop rural-urban drift’ A former Lagos State Commissioner for Rural Development, Cornelius Ojelabi, says infrastructural development in rural areas of the state will...
  7. Medical Experts Want Rural Dwellers’ Access To Health Insurance Some medical experts in Nigeria are asking the government to empower the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable people...
  8. Al-Makura Set To Construct Culverts And Bridges In Rural Areas Governor Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State, is set to embark on the construction of bridges, culverts and box culverts in...
  9. Obiano Targets Rural Areas’ Development With Road Projects The Governor of Anambra State is optimistic that the Iyiora-Anam Bridge in Anambra West Local Government Area and other ongoing...
  10. Explore Opportunities In Rural Areas, Kwara Governor Challenges Banks The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has tasked Micro-finance Banks in Nigeria, to explore various opportunities in the rural areas to guarantee inclusive...

< YOHAIG home