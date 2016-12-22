FG urged to provide health facilities in rural areas

The Federal Government has been urged to increase budgetary provisions to the rural areas across the country with a view to reducing maternal death in the country. Speaking at a Civil Society Media Forum organised by Development Communications (DevComms) with the theme: ‘Overcoming the challenges of Maternal Death during recession in Nigeria’, the President, Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (ARD-LUTH) Chapter, Dr. Akinkunmi Afolabi said, the cost of consumable medications has also contributed to maternal death rate. According to him, “To reduce maternal death, the government must ensure the primary health centres have 24 hours’ power supply.

