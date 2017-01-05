FG welfare initiatives’ll ease social tension, says Osun Govt.
The Osun state government has commended the Federal Government for successfully key starting at least two major socially impactful welfare programmes.The state government said the programmes would go down to ease social tension and motivate the poor.The government said this in its message signed by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy Office of the […]
The post FG welfare initiatives’ll ease social tension, says Osun Govt. appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?