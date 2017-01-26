Financial inclusion: Heritage Bank empowers 100 small businesses with N8.5m

Towards deepening financial inclusion, Heritage Bank has empowered 100 aspiring and existing young microentrepreneurs in Ajegunle, Lagos State with a grant scheme of about N8.5million. This is being executed in partnership with the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), as part of various impact-driven programmes to empower youths and women particularly in the under-developed […]

