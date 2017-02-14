Firm pleads with Lagos community to honour 2016 MoU

Property owners at Ilumose community in Oke- Afa, Ejigbo area of Lagos State, have been advised to honour the agreement in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for ratification of the properties with a private firm, Osuolale Nig. Ltd.

A Lagos property developer, Alhaji Hakeem Osuolale, said an agreement was signed between the community and Osuolale Nigeria Limited in 2016 at the instance of Ojoun of Ejigbo and Ijanland, Oba Moroof Adekunle Adisa Ojoola, as the mediators.

In a statement, the firm said the agreement was consequent upon the judgment of a Lagos High Court in the suit number ID/1752/89 and later confirmed by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, that the Oke Afa land covered by survey plan No: ID/728/77 originally belonged to Odubaba/Akinsanya family, which nominated Osuolale Nig. Ltd as attorney.

Alhaji Osuolale also appealed to the Ejigbo monarch to enjoin the property owners and those concerned to honour the agreement.

He hailed the traditional ruler for mediating between the aggrieved parties, adding that his mediation led to unity among the parties and Peace in Oke Afa.

He added that the grace of one year was enough for the property owners to ratify ownership of the land and honour the agreement.

