The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killings and violence that attended the rerun/supplementary elections on December 10, 2016 in Rivers State has been charged to spare no efforts in identifying those that were responsible for the killings that took place during the elections. Inaugurating the Judicial Commission on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Wike charged the commission to find out the number of those killed and who was responsible for their deaths. He also charged the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ascertain the names of those who were killed. The governor stated that it was not

The post Fish out killers in Rivers rerun election, Wike charges probe panel appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.