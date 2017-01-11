Food security: Ambode unveils plans to integrate South West states

Posted January 11, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday unveiled plans by his administration to integrate the six States in the South West region to the food security drive of the State Government especially in addressing the demand and supply deficit for the overall benefit of the people. Governor Ambode, who spoke at Lagos House in […]

The post Food security: Ambode unveils plans to integrate South West states appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. In Lagos, N3billion Worth of food consumed daily- Ambode   Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday said that investors willing to do business in the agric sector...
  2. Security remains topmost in my agenda, says Ambode Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has restated his commitment to protect the lives and property of the people of...
  3. Ambode seeks partnership on food security for Lagosians Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Wednesday, said the state was looking towards partnership in agro business in an effort...
  4. Ambode Urges South-West To Activate Odu’a Investment The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday said there was need for states in the South-West of Nigeria...
  5. Nigeria: Ambode unveils plans for Lagos City Marathon Nigeria’s Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has called for support for the second edition of the Lagos City Marathon which...
  6. Lagos, Kebbi Agric partnership key to food security – Ambode Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed with Kebbi State on...
  7. Lagos holds food Security Summit Lagos state government has held its maiden annual Food Security Summit and Exhibition.  The summit has the theme: Actualising sustainable...
  8. Lagos, Niger strategise on food security, employment Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government says discussion about the development of agricultural commodity value chain with Niger State aimed...
  9. Ambode urges private sector to increase support for Security Trust Fund LAGOS State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday said the State Government would continue to take the front seat in ensuring...
  10. Lagos Assembly, Afenifere charge South West governor on security Speaker, Lagos State Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa Decry kidnap of monarch Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) and members...

< YOHAIG home