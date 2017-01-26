Ford launches brand to sell auto parts to fix competitors’ vehicles

Towards expanding its global auto parts market, Ford Motor Co. is launching a new brand called Omnicraft to sell parts to Ford dealers. It will also sell to other independent repair shops to fix competitors’ vehicles. Omnicraft joins Ford’s established Motorcraft, which makes parts for Ford vehicles. Frederiek Toney, President of Ford’s Customer Service Division, […]

