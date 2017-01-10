Four CEOs sacked in aviation sector

Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the Nigeria’s aviation industry have been sacked, a government statement said on Monday. Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Emma Anasi, and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom. Others are the […]

