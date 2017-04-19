GCGT audition holds in Abuja

Sandralia Hotel, Abuja, last Thursday, played host to would-be contestants of talent hunt show, God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT).

The contestants, some of whom came in from neighbouring cities displayed an array of talents, ranging from dance, music, spoken word and comedy. Some of the Abuja auditioned contestants include, King David Dance Group from Kaduna, 19-year-old singer and pianist Winner Kelvins, Prime Access Dance Group from Lafia, 6-year-old singer and instrumentalist, Agboli Joshua amongst hundreds of others.

A highlight of the Abuja auditions was when 20-year-old Isaac Garba from Kaduna literarily raised the roof with a mind blowing performance using the drum set, this won him a slot in the Abuja Quarter finals scheduled to hold on Saturday April 15, 2017.

The regional judges were not only impressed by the amount of talented hopefuls that turned up for the audition, they were in awe at the number of amazing talents that abound in the Northern Central region of Nigeria.

“I’m glad to have been experienced the Abuja auditions today. I will never have imagined how much talent exists in this part of the country. The GCGT platform should be applauded for coming up with this initiative to identify and celebrate young gospel talents.”

The Abuja auditions came ahead of Port Harcourt and Lagos Auditions, which are also scheduled to hold 21st – 23rd and 28th – 30th respective.

God’s Children Great talent (GCGT) is an initiative by City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The show identifies and celebrates talents in children and young adults from age 5 to 20 years.

Winners stand a chance of winning a N250 million management deal, a brand new car and 10 million naira cash.

