The Adamawa state governor, Senator Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, celebrated the 2016 Christmas with the less privilege persons at the Government House, Yola, where he treated them to lunch. The event was attended by many less privilege persons from different associations the in the state. The governor’s guests included crippled, blind, deaf and others that are physically challenged in many different ways. Also in attendance is the Muslim council in the state and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), labour unions and the union of transport workers. The representatives of the Ndigbo in Adamawa state and the Yoruba were also

The post Gov. Bindow celebrates Christmas with less privileged appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.