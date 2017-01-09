Higher taxes could worsen capital market, economy
The federal government should not contemplate increasing taxes in order not to further weaken the economy. Mr Matthew Ogagavworia, a stockbroker and principal partner, Matog Consulting, gave this caution when he reacted to questions from Daily Times Nigeria, on the possible impact of an increase in taxes, to the economy and the Nigerian capital market. […]
