HIV cure claim: Don to harmonise findings

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia, says Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, who claims to have discovered the cure for HIV/AIDS, is making effort to undergo due process domestically.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) of the university, Prof. Iwe Ofo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Iwe, a professor of agriculture, explained that Ezeibe, who is a researcher at the same university, was moving toward the direction of taking the research findings to the appropriate agencies to harmonise the findings.

“Normally, a scientist will end up at the level of having his name inscribed on the sands of time, obtaining all the permissions that are expected.

“And ensuring that he makes the most of benefit of his finding; Ezeibe is moving toward that direction.

“What Ezeibe is telling the world is that there is the possibility of using his knowledge to assist those that are having problems of HIV/AIDS.

“As one of the managers of the university, I know that there is a lot of request coming from all over the places to the university for assistance and people have been receiving this assistance.

“And they have been attesting to it that this very assistance is useful to them,’’ the DVC said.

The don urged prominent Nigerians to key into the discovery for the cure of HIV/AIDS by the researcher and help him get to the next level.

He said: “Recently, the university’s governing council was approached by Ezeibe to assist in raising funds to the next level.

“Any of our prominent Nigerians and all the people that have the funds can assist at this point, because at the end of the day he will not be the only beneficiary.

“There will be several beneficiaries; all the people that are asking for one help or the other will become beneficiaries and our health provisions will be enhanced.

“I think we should encourage one another and those that have done some research, not only for HIV/AIDS, but other diseases.’’

He advised Nigerians to work together towards achieving national growth rather pulling one another down.

Iwe said: “We have lost a lot of opportunities pulling ourselves down. And this finding offers another to make Nigeria great.’’

The National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) had on Feb. 7 refuted the claim by Ezeibe, saying “the claim for a HIV/AIDS cure is not new’’

NAN

The post HIV cure claim: Don to harmonise findings appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.