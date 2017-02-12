Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who was recently released from a jail in Britain, has asserted that he was not guilty of the charges against him.

Rather, he stated that his traducers were the ones that are guilty.

He made the assertion at a thanksgiving service held in his honour at the First Baptist Church, Ogharafe, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday morning.

While thanking all and sundry for standing by him through prayers and socially uplifting messages throughout the duration of his ordeal, Chief Ibori affirmed that his whole life is filled with testimonies.

“I am testimony itself as my whole life is filled with testimonies,” he told the large gathering.

He said that throughout his ordeal he was sure that God will stand by him and thus his spirit was uplifted.

Going further, he stressed that “Whenever I reflect it gives me joy that God answered all your prayers for me. The only testimony I have now is that I am alive and back in your midst.”

Chief Ibori speaking in his native Urhobo language told the gathering that right now he is a free man who is well respected by his kinsmen while his traducers, who are the guilty people, are scared of their shadows.

The post “I am not guilty”, says Ibori appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.