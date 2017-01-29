Inter Milan beat Pescara to climb to fourth in Serie A as Lazio fall to Chievo

In-form Inter Milan moved up to fourth place with a 3-0 success at home to bottom-of-the-table Pescara — their seventh consecutive Serie A victory. Danilo D’Ambrosio, Joao Mario, and Eder scored as Inter had little difficulty upholding the form book against their struggling visitors. Inter dominated but had to survive an early scare before taking […]

