Inter Milan beat Pescara to climb to fourth in Serie A as Lazio fall to Chievo

Posted January 29, 2017 1:42 am by Comments

In-form Inter Milan moved up to fourth place with a 3-0 success at home to bottom-of-the-table Pescara — their seventh consecutive Serie A victory. Danilo D’Ambrosio, Joao Mario, and Eder scored as Inter had little difficulty upholding the form book against their struggling visitors. Inter dominated but had to survive an early scare before taking […]

The post Inter Milan beat Pescara to climb to fourth in Serie A as Lazio fall to Chievo appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Allegri wary of AC Milan after Inter defeat The Italian champions have lost once this season, with that defeat coming to Frank de Boer’s side at San Siro,...
  2. Inter beat AC Milan to Kondogbia Inter Milan are set to beat city rivals AC Milan and a number of top European clubs to the signature...
  3. Jovetic set to join Inter Milan STEVAN Jovetic is set to join Inter Milan after the Serie A side announced he will have a medical tomorrow....
  4. Napoli beat AC Milan to extend unbeaten run; Fiorentina cruise Napoli extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 10 games with a 2-1 victory over AC Milan at San...
  5. Frank de Boer sacked by Inter Milan over the PHONE FRANK de Boer has been sacked by Inter Milan – during a conference call. The Dutchman has only been in...
  6. Kanu grabs hatrick as Arsenal beat Milan in legends match Former Nigerian international and Arsenal attacker, Kanu Nwankwo came off the bench to score three times in a legend match...
  7. Moratti tips Eder to end Inter goal woes Sampdoria striker Eder is the answer to Inter’s goalscoring problems, according to former club president Massimo Moratti. Inter’s Serie A...
  8. Inter made Salah an offer- Fiorentina A word from Fiorentina is that Egyptian and Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah could have been offered a deal by Serie...
  9. Inter warn Napoli over Icardi pursuit  Inter has warned Napoli, as they intend to build their squad around Mauro Icardi and the Nerazzurri have no intention...
  10. AC Milan Terminate Muntari’s Contract AC Milan have confirmed Sulley Muntari’s contract at the club has been terminated. The Ghanaian midfielder, 30, has spent the...

< YOHAIG home