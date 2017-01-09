It is madness If at this age, I still think of taking a wife – Jide Kosoko

Posted January 9, 2017 9:42 am by Comments

In June 2016, veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko lost his third wife, Henrietta Kosoko after a brief battle with diabetes. In a recent interview with The Point, he narrated what actually led to her death saying, ‘Forget all those things you heard. She was ill. She died of complications that arose from diabetes. Honestly, my […]

The post It is madness If at this age, I still think of taking a wife – Jide Kosoko appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Jide Kosoko loses wife Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta Yoruba actor, and movie producer, Prince Jide Kosoko, has lost one of his wives, Henrietta Kosoko. Henrietta...
  2. Jide Kosoko’s wife, actress Henrietta Kosoko, dies at 53 Wife of ace actor, Jide Kosoko, Henrietta, has passed on. According to family sources, 53 year old Henrietta who was...
  3. Jide Kosoko’s wife, Henrietta, to be laid to rest on Friday June 10th Henrietta Kosoko, the wife of Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, who died at a hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Monday...
  4. Jide Kosoko Mourns Wife, Cries Aloud, I Got To Know Of Her Death Through The Internet Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko is still mourning his wife that he lost on Monday. According to the actor, he was...
  5. Actor Jide Kosoko Interview On Wife’s Death And Other Regrets.. Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, would have been celebrating his 52 years of acting career, but the death of his wife,...
  6. Zack Orji, Ayo Adesanya, Jide Kosoko On Casino Movie Set In Ibadan (Photos) Check out your favourite Nollywood stars looking lovely on a movie set in Ibadan.The TV drama series titled Casino stars...
  7. Star actress Henrietta Kosoko buried today Late star actress, Henrietta Kosoko, and wife of Nollywood veteran actor, Prince Jide Kosoko who died on Monday, 6th of...
  8. Veteran actress, Henrietta Kosoko passes on at 53 Nollywood actress and the wife of top Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko, Henrietta Kosoko has passed on today. Henrietta and...
  9. Van Vicker, Tamara Eteimo, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga & More star in “The Scorned Help” | Get the Scoop Are you ready for another Ghollywood-Nollywood collaboration? This movie “The Scorned Help” stars Ghanaian movie star Van Vicker and Tamara...
  10. Ireti Doyle, Beverly Naya, Chris Attoh, Jide Kosoko, Joseph Benjamin & More Star In Must See Movie ‘Lotanna’ | Behind The Scene Pictures & Teaser For the past few weeks there have been whispers of an all-star cast movie been made and now it is...

< YOHAIG home