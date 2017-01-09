In June 2016, veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko lost his third wife, Henrietta Kosoko after a brief battle with diabetes. In a recent interview with The Point, he narrated what actually led to her death saying, ‘Forget all those things you heard. She was ill. She died of complications that arose from diabetes. Honestly, my […]

The post It is madness If at this age, I still think of taking a wife – Jide Kosoko appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.