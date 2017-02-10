….As she tours Ghana with her book ‘On Becoming’

In spite of lawsuit threat from her estranged husband, Toke Makinwa kicks off the African tour for her memoir “On Becoming”. The bestselling author was in Ghana on the 3rd of February where she held a book reading and signing event to promote her memoir for her Ghanaian fans.

Ghanaian stars Jackie Appiah, Ama Abebrese Victoria Lebene, Ahuofe Patri and Vanessa Gyan trooped out in support of the Nigerian sweetheart at the event held at La Palm Beach Hotel, Accra.

It was an evening of interactions as the media personality encouraged guests to support each other in all circumstances. She also mentioned that this was the first leg of her African tour to be followed by Kenya.

The post Jackie Appiah, Ama Abebrese, others supports Toke Makinwa appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.