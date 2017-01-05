July 3034 bond attracts higher yield over short tenor
Trends in the debt instrument market have shown that long term instruments are generating higher yields than short term bonds, reflecting market sentiments as trading opens for the year. Market sentiment that ushered in trading for the year reflected that investors were largely bearish in the bond market as yields trended upwards across the curve. […]
The post July 3034 bond attracts higher yield over short tenor appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?