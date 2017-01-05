July 3034 bond attracts higher yield over short tenor

Posted January 5, 2017 5:42 am by Comments

Trends in the debt instrument market have shown that long term instruments are generating higher yields than short term bonds, reflecting market sentiments as trading opens for the year. Market sentiment that ushered in trading for the year reflected that investors were largely bearish in the bond market as yields trended upwards across the curve. […]

The post July 3034 bond attracts higher yield over short tenor appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG bond sale fails target, as investors seek higher yields The Debt Management Office, DMO, sold far fewer bonds than it offered on Wednesday, as investors demanded higher yields from...
  2. Fidelity Bank lists N30bn Bond on Nigerian bourse Fidelity Bank Plc’s N30 billion bond has been admitted into the daily official list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)....
  3. Nigeria Sells N72 Billion In Bonds At Higher Yields Nigeria sold 72 billion naira of sovereign bonds at an auction on Wednesday, offering slightly higher yields on the debt...
  4. Transcorp Hotels Lists N10bn bond Transcorp Hotels Plc has listed it’s 10 million Units at N1,000 per unit on the floor of the Nigerian Stock...
  5. FGN bonds records 41% patronage as investors demand higher yield By Babajide Komolafe FEDERAL Government bonds auction recorded 41 percent patronage this week following investors’ demand for higher yield. President...
  6. FG to reissue 10-yr bond after JP Morgan index expulsion The Federal Government plans to re-issue its five- and 10-year bonds in the last quarter of the year to raise...
  7. Delisting Nigeria from the Bond Market The recent decision by JP Morgan to delist Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by end of October is...
  8. Nigeria’s 10-year bonds yield fall to 11-month low The yield on Nigeria’s 10-year bond has fallen to 12.90 per cent, its lowest level since last November. The yield,...
  9. CBN to raise N245b in T-bills at higher yields The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to raise N245.18 billion ($ 773.44 million) worth of Treasury bills (T-bills)...
  10. FG raises N136bn in T-bills at higher yields Stanley Opara with agency report The Federal Government on Thursday sold N136.24bn ($ 684.67m) in Treasury bills with maturities from...

< YOHAIG home