As the major sponsor of Australian Open 2017, Kia Motors handed over a fleet of 110 official tournament vehicles to Tennis Australia during a ceremony in Melbourne recently. The event was attended by executives from Kia Motors Australia and Tennis Australia, as well as Kia’s global brand ambassador and former Australian Open champion, Rafael Nadal. […]

The post Kia Motors, Nadal support Australian Open 2017 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.